Key Takeaways Google Chrome's latest update brings five critical tweaks to the browser address bar, including smarter autocompletion and typo correction.

Autocompletion now suggests URLs based on previously searched words, making browsing faster.

The address bar now allows searching for bookmark folders, saving time and avoiding extra clicks.

Google is rolling out some changes to the Chrome address bar that is making it even more useful. The latest version of the browser on the desktop is getting five critical tweaks. You'll see things like smarter autocompletion and even typo corrections. Google says these features can help you browse even faster.

Starting first with the autocompeltion, there's a big change to how it works. While Chrome would only autocomplete URLs that you typed out to start, now, it will autocomplete URLs based on words that you've previously entered to search for a website. Say something like "flights" to lead you to Google Flights. You'll also be getting automatic typo correction too. So if you misspell a URL in the address bar, Chrome will detect the typo and show you suggestions based on previous websites you went to.

And how about bookmarks? Well, the Chrome address bar on desktop and mobile will now be able to let you search for the bookmark folder. You just have to include the folder name to see the suggestions. It's something that's sure to help you avoid a few extra clicks and mouse drags, because bookmark folders sure can get messy.

Close

Capping out the features are two things. You'll see that on desktop and mobile, Chrome will suggest popular websites for you, regardless if you've visited them or didn't type the URL correctly. Finally, you should see that the Chrome desktop address bar now has a bit of a different layout. It's easier on the eyes and to read, and a bit more rounded. It's even more responsive, meaning you'll wait less for results as you type.

These changes are coming to the latest version of Google Chrome. You can update Chrome in your app store on mobile. Or, on desktop, click the three-dot menu, choose Settings, then About Chrome. The browser will download an update and then prompt you to restart.