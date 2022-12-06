If you're like me, you might have a long and complicated relationship with your browser. Over the years, we've built a lot of history together. We've been through a lot of good and bad times. It also knows almost everything about me, like where I've been and who I'm talking to, and it even knows all about my finances. So sometimes, when it comes time to look back and relive some moments, it's hard.

But now, with some help from Google, it might become a little bit easier. The company has announced an upgrade to its address bar on Chrome for desktop, allowing it to directly search for items in your bookmarks, history, and even tabs. Starting today, users will be able to use three new site shortcuts: @bookmarks, @history, and @tabs.

By typing any of these keywords directly into the address bar, you will be able to quickly search that section to find what you are looking for. For example, you can type "@history cars," and instantly, you'll be able to pull up previous websites that you have visited with the keyword car. The results will show in the address bar, making navigating through your history easy and seamless.

This will work when you're trying to search for something in tabs and also your bookmarks. If you're the type of person who opens tons of tabs at once during a search, you can probably imagine how useful this feature will be. While this is a great new feature, unfortunately, those on mobile devices will not have access. As mentioned prior, the new search feature is currently available only for desktop Chrome users, which means both PCs and Macs.

Source: Google