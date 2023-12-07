Key Takeaways Google Chrome is testing a new feature in its Canary build that uses AI to create personalized browser themes.

Users can input a subject, style, mood, and color, and Chrome will generate a unique theme based on those preferences.

This feature is part of Google's experimentation with AI and its plans to incorporate it into other aspects of the browser, such as a "help me write" feature and a tab organizer.

Can't make up your mind about which Google Chrome theme you want to use? Soon, you may not need to. As artificial intelligence evolve at a rapid pace, Google is looking at ways to implement it into its Chrome browser. And now, someone has spotted a new option in the Chrome Canary channel that lets AI create your ideal browser theme for you.

Google Chrome's new AI-generated themes

The new feature was spotted by Leopeva64 on X (via SamMobile) as part of the newest Chrome Canary build. Chrome Canary is the test bed for Chrome features, and it receives an update every day as a "nighty build." This means you're getting features that were released by Googl that same day, but the browser itself can be unstable as the developers work out all the bugs.

In the last Canary build, Leopeva64 spotted a new "create theme with AI" feature:

By the looks of the screenshots, you'll be able to give Chrome a subject, a style, a mood, and a color. Once you hit "create," Google Chrome will then cook up a unique AI-generated theme just for you. Chrome will also save all the themes you generated, so you can generate a bunch and select the ones you loved the most.

Leopeva64 noted that this feature is just one way Google is experimenting with doing cool things with AI. The company is also planning a "help me write" feature that assists you in writing short passages, and a tab organizer that makes tab groups for you.

Unfortunately, just because the AI-generated themes have hit the Canary build, doesn't mean it's guaranteed to survive public release. However, the very fact it has made it onto the Canary channel is a promising hint at what Google wants to do with its browser in the future.