Key Takeaways Google Chrome is working on an AI text rewriting feature to help users rewrite text with different tones and lengths.

Users will be able to select a specific segment of text and choose to change the tone and length.

The feature will first be available for desktop users, with Android and iOS users getting access later, and Google plans to include support for languages other than English.

Google Chrome is one of the best browsers, no matter what operating system you use it on. It's gotten even better in recent times with the integration of Search Generative Experience (SGE), but that's certainly not the end. The Mountain View tech giant is now working on another AI feature to help you express yourself better through writing.

As first spotted by @Leopeva64, Google is working on AI text rewriting for Chrome to allow users to rewrite a piece of text using different tones and lengths. References to AI text rewriting have been found in Chromium Gerrit, a platform for code review and collaboration, suggesting that the feature is actively being discussed.

There is no information on how it works, but it's likely to be similar to Microsoft Edge's AI rewriting capability. Chrome will show a bubble upon selecting a specific segment of text, providing you the option to change the tone and length of the text. In all likelihood, you'll be able to accept or reject changes the AI tool made.

From social media posts to blog articles, Google Chrome will provide you with the AI tool to effortlessly rewrite your content when the feature is available. Desktop users will be the first to access it, with Android and iOS users set to receive it later. Google also has plans to support languages other than English to help users across the world rewrite text in their native languages. However, there is no timeline for when we'll see all of that in action.

However, it appears that we aren't far away from getting access to the feature, as Google has added a flag called Multi Line Fill in Chrome Canary to enable the rewriting capability. Sadly, though, we haven't been able to get it working even after enabling the flag. You can test your luck by going to "Chrome://flags/", searching for the flag, and enabling it.