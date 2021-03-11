Chrome will soon allow users to grant location access to sites per visit session

Chrome on desktop will soon give users greater control over how websites access their location. Right now, when a site requests access to your location, Chrome only gives you two options: Allow or Block. If allowed, the site can essentially access your location information anytime, even while in the background, from that point forward — unless, of course, you go to the Site settings, find that site, and revoke the access manually. Many sites don’t make it explicitly clear why they want our location in the first place. That’s the reason why whenever a site asks for location, our mouse pointer springs to life and inevitably ends up on the “Block” button. But thankfully, Google is making it harder for shady websites to track your location in the background.

As spotted by our ever-reliable tipster Some_Random_Username, Google Chrome is testing a revamped model for location permission that will allow users to give location access to websites on a per-session basis or single time. The feature is live in the Chome Canary 91.0.4442.1 and works out-of-the-box without having to enable any flag.

When a site requests for location, the user will now see a pop-up in the left corner with three choices instead of two: “At every visit,” “Only this time,” and “Block.” Selecting “At every visit” will presumably allow websites to access your location only while it’s open and running in the foreground. Meanwhile, “Only this time” should work the same way Android 11’s one-time location and microphone permissions, granting the site location access only for that single session. Here’s how the new permission dialogue (on the right) looks compared to the current dialogue (left) we see in Chrome stable 89.0.4389.82.

This is indeed a great improvement that we would like to see make its way to the stable Chrome as soon as possible. We’ll keep an eye out and will sure to let you know when it finally arrives in the stable channel.