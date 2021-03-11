Google Chrome now lets you preview webpages on Android without opening them

Google Chrome is the most popular and widely used web browser in the world. It is the default web browser for Android, and that makes it the most widely used browser on mobile phones as well. Google routinely adds new features to the Chrome browser for Android and the most recent and prominent addition was a grid view for tabs. The company rolled out Chrome 89 for Android earlier this week and it introduces the ability to preview links from a page instead of opening them in a new tab.

After updating to the latest version of Google Chrome on Android, you will able to see the “Preview” option in the menu that pops up when you long-press on a hyperlink. As spotted by 9to5Google, the page rolls out like a sheet when you tap on Preview. This sheet occupies nearly all of the visible area on the original webpage, which becomes the background.

One the top of this Preview window on Google Chrome, you see a bar with the page title, the website’s name, and the website’s favicon. Towards the right, there are buttons to either launch the Preview into a full-fledged tab or close it.

Additionally, there is a solid pull button at the top of the bar to close the Preview. While you can also drag the button to minimize the Preview partially — to read something on the background page, you cannot resize the Preview page. Dragging the bar upwards expands the Preview to its original view while dragging it downwards closes the Preview.

Notably, while the feature is now starting to roll out to the majority of users, Google has been testing it since 2018. It was previously called “Sneak peek” and could be activated using a features flag in Chrome Dev or Chrome Canary.