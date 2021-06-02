Google Chrome for Android adds a screenshot tool

Google Chrome for Android is getting a new screenshot tool to make it easier to edit and share screenshots on the go. This feature has been in the works for some time now, but it’s only now that it’s widely rolling out to users on the stable channel.

We first spotted the Chrome screenshot editor in Chrome Canary all the way back in June last year. At the time, the feature had a different UI, with Edit, Delete, Save and Share buttons appearing in the bottom row. The final version that’s rolling out right now displays Crop, Text, and Draw buttons at the bottom. Meanwhile, close, undo, redo, and Next buttons appear at the top.

If you’re someone who takes a lot of screenshots of web pages all the time, you’re going to love the new screenshot editor in Chrome. When you open the Share menu on a webpage, the screenshot editor appears in the bottom row of the sharesheet. Tapping on it will bring up the options mentioned above. From here, you can access basic editing tools to make annotations, add text or crop the screenshot. Once you’re done, hit the Next button at the top to share, save or delete the screenshot. We know Google has been working on adding scrolling screenshot support as well, but it’s missing from Chrome’s screenshot editor right now. Google may add it in a future update.

It’s unclear if this feature is a server-side switch or comes as part of the latest Chrome update. It’s most likely the latter, as it only appeared on my device after updating to v91.4472.77. In any case, it appears to be rolling out widely as several of our team members have also received it. If you want to try out the new screenshot editor feature, grab the latest version of Google Chrome from the link below.