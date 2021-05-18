Google Chrome is set to fix passwords you’re too lazy to change

If you use Chrome or a variety of other Chromium browsers, you’ve probably seen a message at some point that your password was involved in some data breach or another. And if you’re like many, you just looked for the button to dismiss the notification so you could get on with whatever you actually opened the browser to do. Now, Google has a better system: It’s going to fix your password for you.

After all, changing a password yourself is a pain point, especially if it’s telling you to change a bunch of them. You have to go to a site, find your account settings, and so on. And of course, every site is different.

Moving forward, next time you see that notification that one of your passwords is unsafe, you’ll see a button that says, “Change password”. If you click that button, Chrome will take you to the site and guide you through changing the password. You can choose to do it manually, choose to let Google Assistant do it, or anything in-between.

Note that the site does have to be supported. Google noted in its blog post that if it’s not, all the password manager in Chrome can do is help you to create a strong password.

The feature is powered by Duplex on the Web, something that’s designed to allow Google Assistant to complete mundane tasks for you. It can be used to order food, check into flights, and so on.

The new feature is rolling out on Chrome for Android, although Google says that it’s rolling out gradually and for people that sync their passwords. It’s U.S.-only for now, and in the coming months, it’s going to arrive for more sites and more regions. Google didn’t say when it will be coming to Chromebooks.