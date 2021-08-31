Google Chrome tests new features that make it easier to shop, search, and share quotes

Google Chrome is split into multiple releases with varying stability levels, ranging from Stable to Beta to Dev and finally Canary, so users and developers and choose which version of the browser they’re most comfortable running. The Chrome Beta channel, like other development channels, has flags and experiments that can be toggled so that you can test out in-development features before they’re released to Stable. Now, Google wants users to test a few new features in the latest Chrome 93 Beta release that make it easier to shop, search, and share quotes online, all from your browser.

Cards on the New Tab Page

The company announced all of these new features in a blog post. The first newly-added feature is a set of cards that are added to the new tab page, recommending pages based on your past browsing history to help you pick up where you left off. It works for recipes (chrome://flags#ntp-recipe-tasks-module), shopping carts (chrome://flags#ntp-chrome-cart-module), and for recently opened documents in Google Drive (chrome://flags#ntp-drive-module).

Continuous Search

Chrome 93 Beta is also testing a feature to switch between search results from just below your address bar. Ever searched for something online on your phone and been annoyed by having to keep pressing back to jump between search results? In the new Chrome Beta, by enabling the continuous search flag (chrome://flags#continuous-search) on Android, Chrome will show a scrollable bar below the address bar that gives you an easy way to switch between search results.

Stylized quotes

Finally, the third feature being tested is the ability to quickly and easily share stylized quotes from sites. Enabling the webnotes stylize flag (chrome://#webnotes-stylize) on your Android will unlock the ability to create a card with a quote from a page, which you can then copy and save or share it directly to another app. All you need to do is long press a piece of text, tap share, and select a template by tapping “create card” from the menu.

To enable these features on Google Chrome Beta, navigate to chrome://flags in the address bar and then search for and enable the flags listed above. Alternatively, you can paste one of the chrome://flags links we shared directly into the address bar. If you want to download and try out the latest Google Chrome 93 beta, you can download it from Google Play.