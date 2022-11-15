The Canary version of Google Chrome has a new flag that when enabled automatically lets the web browser adjust its theme to better fit your wallpaper.

There's a new flag you might want to try if you're testing the Canary version of the Google Chrome web browser. It helps make Chrome look a lot more lively, automatically matching the title bar color favorites bar color, and certain in-browser menus with the thematics of the wallpaper set on your new tab page.

As noted by Reddit user Leopeva64-2, you can get to this new flag by searching for #customize-chrome-color-extraction in the Chrome://flags menu. Once you find it, you can switch it to Enabled and then reboot Chrome. Chrome should then automatically match its colors to the wallpaper you have set on the new tab page, but only if it's one of the pre-avaialble ones from Google.

You can test out if it works by clicking on the Customize Chrome option in the lower right corner of thew new tab page, and switching into various pre-set wallpapers, just like the Redditor did in the GIF seen below. It works on all desktop versions of Chrome on macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS, but doesn't seem to recognize or adapt to a custom uploaded wallpaper just yet.

It isn't all too shocking to see that Google is bringing this feature over to Chrome. Dynamic coloring for areas like the Settings app or icons on Android based on a wallpaper has been a signature feature of Android 13 and Google's Material You design language. Google definitely seems to be unifying the customization experience for its products with this latest move.

Seeing as though this feature is in the Canary Channel of Chrome, it won't launch to the public in the stable channel for another few months. If you're on the more stable version of Chrome and are looking for ways that you can tweak your web browser a bit more in the meantime, we have a guide that explains how you can enable ten of our favorite Chrome Flags.

Source: Reddit

Via: 9to5Google