Google Chrome will soon let you capture and edit screenshots

Google Chrome has been on a roll with new features lately, such as the new Android app widgets, easier password access on mobile, and an in-progress search side panel. Google added the ability to capture screenshots in Chrome for Android with the recent Chrome 94 update, but for the moment, there’s no screenshot tool for the desktop version. Thankfully, Google is now testing a method for capturing and editing screenshots of web pages.

The latest Chrome 98 Canary builds have two flags available in chrome://flags (via Techdows) related to screenshots: #sharing-desktop-screenshots (“Enables taking screenshots from the desktop sharing hub”) and #sharing-desktop-screenshots-edit (“Enables an edit flow for users who create screenshots on desktop”). Once both flags are set to ‘Enabled,’ a Screenshot item appears in the Send menu in Chrome’s address bar.

Once you press the Screenshot option, you can drag your mouse to select a section of the current webpage. Releasing the mouse captures the screenshot and saves it to your clipboard, and you can click the ‘Download’ button to save it as a file. Unlike the screenshot feature in Firefox, there’s no option to scroll the page while capturing. You also can’t pick the exact destination of your screenshot file — it’s always saved to your Downloads folder if you click the Download button.

There’s also an ‘Edit’ button on the screenshot popup, but for the moment, that just opens a blank page. It’s not clear yet what markup options will be available in Chrome’s screenshot editor, but the ability to draw over (or blur) sections of a screenshot would be helpful, at the very least.

Some browsers based on Chromium have already implemented their own screenshot tools, such as Web Capture on Microsoft Edge (which does support scrolling and basic edits). With Google adding a screenshot tool to Chrome, it should become less work for Chromium-based web browsers to implement their own similar tools.