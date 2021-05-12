Google Chrome may get a consolidated share menu soon

In the current build of Google Chrome for desktop, you can find a couple of sharing options when you click on the address bar. As you can see in the screenshot attached below, Chrome’s Omnibox has a “Send to your devices” icon and a “Scan QR code” icon next to the bookmarks button. But other sharing options, like “Save page as” and “Cast,” are hidden within the three-dot menu. While this layout isn’t the most optimal, it makes sense as having all sharing options in the address bar would crowd it up. Thankfully, Google is now working on a better solution.

A recent report from Chrome Story reveals that Google will soon add a new sharing menu to Chrome’s address bar. This menu will replace the “Send to your devices” and “Scan a QR code” icons with a new “+” icon. Tapping on this icon will open a drop-down menu with a couple of sharing options, including the replaced “Scan a QR code” option. It will also feature a “Copy link,” “Save page as,” and “Cast” options for easier access.

(Image: Chrome Story)

While the new share menu doesn’t include the “Send to your devices” option, Google may add it to the list by the time the feature is ready for primetime. The company may add even more sharing options to this menu down the line, but we don’t have any information regarding these at the moment.

(Image: Chrome Story)

The new share menu in Google Chrome is currently available on the Canary channel, but it’s hidden behind an experimental flag. You can enable it by heading over to chrome://flags and searching for the “Desktop Sharing Hub in Omnibox” flag. Once enabled, the flag replaces the existing sharing options in the address bar with the new “+” icon.

As of now, we don’t know when the new sharing menu in Google Chrome will roll out on the stable channel. We’ll update this post as soon as the feature starts rolling out with a future update. Along with the new sharing menu, Google is working on adding new features and improvements to Chrome’s media player. You can read more about these changes by following this link.