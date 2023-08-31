Key Takeaways Google Chrome now allows users to easily capture frames from videos by right-clicking and selecting "Copy video frame," simplifying the process of retrieving important information.

The feature has been highlighted as a useful tool for college students returning to school.

Chrome also offers other features like tab grouping and grouped history, making it a valuable browser option in education and productivity.

The next time you fire up the Google Chrome web browser and want to screenshot a video, there's an easier way to do it. Google is now rolling out a new option to copy a frame from a video in the Chrome web browser, helping simplify the process of grabbing important information from a recorded video, be it on YouTube, or anything else.

Rolling out to the latest version of Chrome, all you need to do to enjoy this feature is something very simple. Pause the video playing anywhere in Chrome, and then right-click on it. You'll see the new option to Copy video frame. This will take a high-quality screenshot of the video, minus the extras like the video's title bar, or the play and pause button. We're not seeing this feature on our end yet on Chrome version 116.0.5845.141 on Windows 11, but Google has highlighted how it'd be a nifty feature for college students who are going back to school soon.

This is just one of the many features that might be useful in education. Chrome has a tab groups feature to help you group similar tabs, which you can access by right-clicking on a tab and choosing Add to New group. There's also the option for grouped history, which was formerly known as Journeys. With his feature, you can type what was related to what you were previously browsing for or looking at in the address bar, and select Resume Journey to go back to a previous website or tab that you might have closed. It will open in the side panel.

Chrome isn't the only browser to have gotten more useful this week. As we reported earlier, the popular Chrome alternative, Vivaldi browser, got even faster with its version 6.2 update, helping increase the window opening speed.