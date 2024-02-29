Key Takeaways Google improves Chrome search with more images and on-device capabilities, even with poor connectivity.

Search suggestions now available in Chrome on desktop with bad internet connection, no changes necessary.

Google's dedication to helping users find answers with AI-focused Gemini initiative evident in new Chrome updates.

Google Chrome is a widely used browser for many reasons, one of which is its integration with the company’s powerful search engine. Whether you’re using it on desktop or mobile, Google Search within Chrome can help you quickly find the answers to your most pressing queries. While the Big Tech company has been banking on its AI-focused Gemini initiative, it hasn’t allowed its other products and services to fall by the wayside. Now, several new improvements are being made to Chrome, exhibiting Google’s continued dedication to its popular browser.

Related How to block websites on Google Chrome (and other browsers) Need to stop your yourself (or others) from going to certain websites? Here's how to block websites in Chrome and other Chromium browsers.

Google Search functionality won't drop with poor connectivity

Google has announced that, regardless of poor connectivity, you will now receive search suggestions in Chrome on desktop. This means that even if you have a bad internet connection, you’ll still be able to use the search engine and browser to resolve your query. Google has also altered the iOS and Android version of Chrome to provide more images related to suggested searches — upon typing in a few keywords, you’ll be presented with more displayed images representing potential answers to your question. Additionally, Chrome for iOS and Android will now have more on-device capabilities. As a result, you will be able to receive search suggestions from Google, even if you have a bad connection or happen to be browsing in Incognito Mode. All of these Chrome adjustments are now live, and you don’t need to make any changes to your devices to leverage them — if you’ve already lacked a steady internet connection at some point today, you may have even noticed the features.

While Wi-Fi connectivity might be more widely available than it’s ever been, this doesn’t mean that you’ll never be without a connection. Depending on a number of external factors, it may be difficult for you to do anything on a device without strong internet connectivity. Google seems to be aware of this all-too-common problem, and these adjustments reflect its continued efforts to resolve these frustrations for its users.