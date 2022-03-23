Google Chrome’s new Side Panel feature lets you quickly access Reading List and bookmarks

In September last year, we spotted evidence that Google was working on a Microsoft Edge-style side panel. The feature first landed in the Chrome Canary channel in October, and five months later, it’s now finally making its way to everyone.

The new Side Panel feature arrives as part of the Chrome stable release 99 and provides quick access to your Reading List and bookmarks. The feature appears beside your profile avatar in the top right corner. Clicking on the button brings up a two-tab panel consisting of “Reading List” and “Bookmarks.” It appears on the right-hand side and stays open as you switch between different tabs and jump from one website to another.

Google Chrome’s new side panel seems to be rolling out on stable builds (v99 at the moment). pic.twitter.com/vk3bShHkue — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 22, 2022

The Reading List tab shows a list of unread web pages and articles, and there’s a “+” button at the top that lets you quickly add a current webpage to the list. Since the Side Panel takes up some portion of the real screen estate, you might not want to have it open all the time. In that case, you can easily close it by clicking on the “x” button in the top right corner. If you want to get rid of the feature entirely, you can disable the following feature flag: Chrome://flags/#side-panel

Chrome’s Side Panel is different from Microsoft Edge’s sidebar search feature that lets you highlight a word or phrase on a webpage and displays relevant search results in a dedicated panel.

The Side Panel has rolled out widely on the stable channel with Chrome release 99. It was available on my Mac and Windows machines with the latest version of Chrome.

