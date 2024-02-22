Key Takeaways Chrome's new feature "Help me write" uses Gemini AI to generate text or refine existing text.

To use this feature, make sure Chrome is on version M122, enable "Experimental AI", then right-click a text field.

It is not known if Google Gemini Advanced subscribers will get extra benefits with this feature.

Whether you're writing a forum post or drafting an email, it can be hard to find the words sometimes. Fortunately, when it comes to writing text on the internet, Google has your back. The company is rolling out an update for its Chrome browser that contains the "Help me write" feature, and it does exactly what its name implies.

Google Chrome's new "Help me write" feature

The new "Help me write" feature is a part of Chrome version M122 which launches this week. You can invoke this feature on any text box on the websites you visit, and you can ask Google Chrome to either generate text from scratch or refine your existing text into something better. The "Help me write" feature will use Google's Gemini AI to handle the text generation. You need to be in the US for this feature to work, and you can only generate text in English for the time being.

Image Credit: Google

If you want to give this new feature a spin, ensure that Google Chrome is running on version M122 by clicking the three-dot menu, then going to "Help" then "About Google Chrome." If you're good to go, click the three-dot menu again, go to "Experimental AI" and enable "Help me write." Now you can right-click a text field on a webpage and select "Help me write" and let Gemini work its magic for you.

At the time of writing, Google hasn't announced if subscribers to Google Gemini Advanced will receive any additional benefits with this new feature. However, there's a good chance the company may offer more Gemini Advanced premium features in the future that are related or built into Chrome.