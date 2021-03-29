Google Chrome will soon let you hide its Reading List

Google recently added a Reading List feature in Chrome along with revamped profiles. The feature allows users to save articles to read later — similar to a service like Pocket. You’re essentially bookmarking an article that you can read when you have the time.

It turns out not everyone is thrilled to have the reading list icon on the right side of the bookmark bar. If you’re part of that club, there’s a way to turn it off in Chrome 91 Canary. Just right click on the bookmarks bar and uncheck the option. The new feature was first discovered by Reddit user Leopeva64-2.

Chances are you’re not even aware the reading list feature even exists because it was only introduced recently in Chrome 89. Now that it’s here, though, you’ll have to wait until Chrome 91 Canary rolls out to easily disable it from within the browser’s context menu.

Image via Leopeva64-2

According to the same Reddit post, Google is also testing something called “side panel,” which will make the reading list icon appear in the toolbar when the flag is enabled. Clearly, Google doesn’t know how to best implement this feature, but there are plenty of different options available. Personally, I think having a reading list feature built right into Chrome is convenient, and should easily sync across your devices.

“Everything seems to indicate that Google will move that button from the bookmarks bar to the toolbar, so the new item in the context menu might not be necessary in the future,” Leopeva64-2 said.

Chrome users should expect these types of features to roll out more quickly in the future. Google recently said it plans to introduce major Chrome updates every four weeks — down from every six weeks. We should see Chrome 91 — and possibly an improved implementation of a reading list feature — introduced as a stable release in mid-May.