Back on April 21st, we saw the beginnings of an antitrust case against Google begin. It built off of a previous case from August 2024 that found the company guilty of operating a monopoly, so this current case is set to answer the question: how should Google break up its business to make it fairer for the competition?

So far, the judge presiding over the case has their sights set on one asset: Google Chrome. They claim that the best way to provide fairness back to the market is to have Google sell its browser to a competitor. If that fails, then Android would be next. And while Google is understandably trying to get the case thrown out, the biggest tech businesses in the world are queuing up to potentially bid on the browser, such as OpenAI and Yahoo.

Okay, so let's do a little thought experiment here. Let's say the judge forces Google to sell Chrome, and the browser is now on the market. But how much is Google Chrome worth? Does anyone really know? And what elements would factor into an asking price?

An intelligence analyst believes it will fetch $15-20 billion

Would it surprise you if I told you this was the lowest the estimates get?

The first murmurs we heard of a potential price tag for Chrome happened back when the first antitrust case finished. Even then, Chrome was going to be the first on the chopping block, and people were already wondering how much Google Chrome would sell for.

At this stage of the game, there is only one estimate that gets circulated. It's from Bloomberg, and the source is the publication's own intelligence analyst. Here's what they said back in November:

Should a sale proceed, Chrome would be worth “at least $15-$20 billion, given it has over 3 billion monthly active users,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh.

Even here, we're seeing people feel uncertain about slapping a static price tag on a browser. Bob O’Donnell of TECHnalysis Research had this to say:

“It’s not directly monetizable. It serves as a gateway to other things. It’s not clear how you measure that from a pure revenue-generating perspective.”

Bob makes an excellent point. Google Chrome's worth isn't in the materials used to make it or the revenue it draws. It's essentially paying for a gateway, and the price will come down to how many people use that gateway and what their usage is worth.

DuckDuckGo's CEO roughly estimates a price tag above $50 billion

Now we're talking big leagues