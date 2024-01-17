Key Takeaways Google was caught in a lawsuit over how it described incognito mode, accused of misleading people about what it can and can't do.

Google has updated the description of incognito mode to be more transparent about data collection.

Users should consider using VPNs instead of relying solely on incognito mode for data protection.

Just before 2023 ended, Google agreed to settle a lawsuit about how it described incognito mode on Chrome. The main complaint was that Google could still harvest data and information from people using incognito mode, and while Google never explicitly stated that it wouldn't collect user data, the courts believed the description of incognito mode was vague enough to trick people into assuming it couldn't. Now, Google has adjusted the incognito mode's description to describe better what it does and doesn't do.

Google's quiet change to incognito mode's description in Chrome

As spotted by MSPoweruser, Google Chrome's newest update to the Canary branch has changed the incognito mode's description when using the browser. Because it's only on the Canary branch for now, you won't see it on the release version of Chrome; however, the change will eventually pass through the testing process until it arrives on everybody's browsers.

Here's what the description for incognito reads on the release version right now:

Now you can browse privately, and other people who use this device won’t see your activity. However, downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved.

And here's what it looks like on the Canary branch:

Others who use this device won’t see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won’t change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved.

Note how the new description mentions how websites can still collect data and specifically mentions Google as a potential tracker. Hopefully, this new change will help people make smarter choices when using incognito mode and stop them from giving up data they assumed was otherwise protected. And if anyone wants to protect their data online, they should try one of the best VPNs instead of using incognito mode.