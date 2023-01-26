Data Privacy Day or Data Protection Day is an event celebrated around the world with an attempt to raise awareness about some best practices when it comes to protecting your data. While we're still a couple a day out, it looks like Google dropped a new page on its blog, with five tips to keep users safe online using Chrome.

While all the tips are interesting, the one that stands out the most is that you can now lock your Chrome Incognito session on Android. Although this feature has been available in the past, it wasn't always available by just poking around in the option menu. But now, it looks like it has rolled out in a wide release, giving users a new and easy way to protect their Incognito sessions. While it's an extremely minor thing, the ability to protect your Incognito session in Chrome could be vital to some.

The folks at 9to5Google were able to spot the update, and have seen the feature rolled out to their devices. Unfortunately, checking my personal device, I have yet to see it. But, if you'd like to enable the feature or just want to check to see if it's available, you can head into the Chrome Settings tab, then Privacy and Security section, and toggle on the Lock Incognito Tabs When You Close Chrome option. If you want to force the option, by popping this URL: chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android into your address bar to get it working.

Once this is activated, you'll have to use biometric authentication in order to access the Incognito tab when a session has been interrupted. If you want to give Chrome for Android a go, you can always download it from the Google Play Store. If you're a heavy Chrome user on desktop, you'll most likely enjoy the experience on mobile, especially since you can sync your experience wherever you use Chrome.

Source: Google Blog

Via: 9to5Google