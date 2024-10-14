Key Takeaways Google Chrome is introducing a "close unused tabs" feature.

The new feature prompts users to close tabs that have been kept open for over a week.

The tool is still in development and not yet available on the live browser branch.

Browser users come in one of two flavors; you either keep your tabs under check or you let them run rampant like a digital hydra. If you're in the latter camp, Google is working on a new tool that can help you manage your ancient tabs better.

Related Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) review: The gaming Chromebook that made me a believer The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) brings strong performance and great audio, and plenty of AI features thanks to Google Gemini Advanced.

Google Chrome is getting a "closed unused tabs" feature

As spotted by Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), a new feature has arrived on the Google Chrome Canary branch. It's not on the release branch just yet, but it's still a good way to see what the company is planning with its browser.

This new feature is a little tabstrip that appears if you have a few tabs sitting around for a while. Chrome will prompt you to see if you're interested in closing any tabs that you've kept around for over a week or more. There's a big "close tabs" button you can hit to presumably clear out all of your old tabs in one go.

This feature seems to have been in the works for a little while now, so we may need to wait a little longer before we see it on the live branch. If you can't wait that long, perhaps another browser may be better fo you. For example, we've covered how Microsoft Edge has the best tab management tools out there.