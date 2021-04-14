Google Chrome is making it easier to reopen recently closed tabs

It happens to everyone: In our haste to keep our browser tabs in order, we accidentally close something important. It’s not all that difficult to reopen a recently closed tab, but a new update will make the process a little easier in Chrome.

Chrome Story reports an update in the latest version of Chrome Canary allows users to see recently closed tabs from the tab search window. A screenshot provided by the website shows the tab search pop-out with a list of currently open tabs, and below that a list of tabs that were recently closed. Currently, Chrome users can find recently closed tabs by navigating to the browser’s history window in the menu bar.

Image: ChromeStory

Providing Chrome users with quicker access to recently closed tabs will improve the usability of the browser. It’s a small change, but makes sense when you pair it with the search tab feature. Speaking of which, Google introduced the tab search feature back in January with the release of Chrome 88. That same release also debuted a feature that allows users to easily fix weak passwords.

The newly relocated tab history is currently in the testing stages, so we’ll have to wait for it to debut in a stable release. Google has promised to release features like this much quicker than before. The search giant committed to introducing more significant feature in Chrome every four weeks as opposed to six weeks.

Recently, the company was seen testing the ability to reopen tab groups in Chrome, so expect that feature to arrive soon. Meanwhile, Google has also been spotted testing the ability to hide Chrome’s Reading List feature, and defaulting to HTTPS when typing in URLs with version 90, which recently started rolling out as a stable release. The company is also experimenting with tab widths and tab scrolling.