Google Chrome is testing a Memories feature to easily manage your web activity

Google is testing a new feature in Chrome that will allow users to more easily manage their web activity. The new feature is called Memories and is currently available in Chrome Canary.

Techdows reports Memories will display a Chrome user’s web activity in one place; the feature is different from simply looking at your browsing history. The page will include things like bookmarks, tab groups, and Chrome history. A search bar will allow users to easily navigate through their old web activity.

While the Memories feature in Chrome is new, what it actually does might feel familiar. Google provides access to similar information by navigating to your Google Account and clicking on the Web & App Activity option; the Memories setting simply makes managing your information a lot easier, because it’s much easier to find.

Image: Techdows

Chrome’s Memories feature is only available in the Canary channel, and it must be enabled manually. Here’s how you can do that:

Open Chrome Canary Type chrome://flags in the URL box You’ll see a search box, where you’ll need to type memories Enable the flag

Google’s Chrome team has introduced several new features to the browser over the last few weeks, recently rolling out version 90. The browser also received a handful of new features aimed at boosting user productivity. One of them will allow Chrome to freeze tab groups that are collapsed (and tabs that are hidden), ensuring the browser consumes fewer resources.

Meanwhile, Chrome is also gaining new PDF reader features, and one that I’m looking forward to, the ability to share specific text on a web page. Chrome’s new “link to highlight” feature will allow users to highlight text and share the web page. Once someone clicks on the link, they’ll see the text you highlighted.

According to Techdows, the description of the Memories feature says it’s available for Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, and Android. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to work on Android at the moment.