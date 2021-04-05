Google Chrome will soon let you reopen tab groups you previously closed

Reopening tab groups in Chrome is soon going to be a lot easier. Right now, when you close a group by right-clicking on the group header, each tab in the group will get listed as a separate entry in the recently closed tab. If you accidentally closed a group, there’s no way to restore it wholly with a single click; you have to restore each tab one by one to recreate the group. But Chrome will soon let you reopen the whole group with a single click.

As spotted by Reddit user u/Leopeva64, in the latest version of Google Chrome Canary, closed tab groups now appear as a single unit under the “recently closed” dropdown menu.

When you close a group, it will appear as a single item rather than each tab shown individually, making it possible to restore the whole group with just one click — or by pressing Ctrl + Shift + T. Check out the GIF below to understand the point better.

Essentially, you will be able to restore the tab groups the same way you can restore a closed browser window with all previously opened tabs.

The tab grouping feature was rolled out last year. As the name implies, the feature allows Chrome users to group different browser tabs together, reducing clutter and making it easier to spot relevant tabs quickly. Users can right-click on a tab to create a group and can even assign a name and color scheme to it.

The ability to quickly restore groups is available in the latest version of Google Chrome Canary for desktop. It works out of the box without having to enable any flag. If you’re interested in trying out the feature, you can download the latest build here. We don’t know when the feature will arrive in the Chrome stable channel, but we will sure to let you know when it does. Tab grouping was already a very handy feature, and with this new quality of life improvement, it’s set to become even better.