Google is making it easier to shop on Chrome with new Price Drop Alerts

It’s the holiday season in the US, which means it’s time for everyone celebrating to shop for Christmas. But shopping online for multiple gifts across various categories can prove to be a hassle. While you can use some handy Chrome extensions to find the best deals, Google Chrome is making it easier than ever to shop for gifts with several new features. The most useful one out of the lot brings up a prompt that tells you if there’s a price drop on a product you’re eyeing.

Price drop alerts on Chrome for Android

Google has introduced a few new features to Google Chrome that will enhance user experience while shopping online. As mentioned earlier, the most useful new feature helps you keep track of price drops on certain products. If you’ve been eyeing a product for a while, but are waiting for a good deal on it, Chrome on Android will now automatically check for the updated price of a product in an open tab and display it in the corner. This way, you won’t have to open the product page repeatedly to check for a price drop.

Make sure you keep the product page open in a tab on Chrome and you will be able to see a smaller banner displayed on top of the tab with the current price. Note that this feature is currently only available on Chrome for Android, so if you’re on iOS, you will have to wait a little longer. It’s also limited to the US only, for now.

Other features for a better shopping experience

Other than price drop alerts, Google has highlighted a few other features in a recent blog post that will further improve your shopping experience. These include:

Image search via the address bar: The address bar on Chrome has Google Lens integration which means if something catches your eye, and you want to shop for it online, you just have to click a picture by tapping on the address bar. This will soon be available on Chrome for desktop too.

The address bar on Chrome has Google Lens integration which means if something catches your eye, and you want to shop for it online, you just have to click a picture by tapping on the address bar. This will soon be available on Chrome for desktop too. New Your Carts section: Google has added a new Your Carts section on Chrome for Windows and Mac in the US, which will essentially show you all the products you’ve added to your cart across various websites — all in one place. As a result, you won’t have to visit every individual website.

Google has added a new Your Carts section on Chrome for Windows and Mac in the US, which will essentially show you all the products you’ve added to your cart across various websites — all in one place. As a result, you won’t have to visit every individual website. Saved passwords and addresses: Chrome has had the ability to save your addresses and passwords for a while now, which you can make use of for faster checkout while shopping.

These are some ways in which Google is trying to improve your shopping experience on Chrome. If you don’t see these new additions yet, make sure you update the Chrome app to the latest version.