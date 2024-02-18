Key Takeaways Google Chrome will soon have a new feature to block malicious hacking attempts on your network.

The update will check the source of website connections to prevent unauthorized access to devices.

When it's released, the new feature will only warn the user about the connection, and will likely evolve into blocking them automatically.

With web browsers acting as the portal between yourself and the internet, it must come with defense mechanisms to prevent hackers from gaining a foothold on your computer or network. As such, Google is stepping up its game by making Chrome even more secure. In an upcoming update, Google Chrome will be able to detect and block hacking attempts where a malicious agent tries to gain a foothold on the target's network and infect other devices.

Google Chrome's upcoming cybersecurity feature

As stated on the Chrome Platform Status website, the update will add a new feature that will perform a quick check before allowing a website access to your network devices. If a website tries to connect to a device on your home network, Chrome will ensure that the request is from a secure source and that the target device allows for connections of this nature. If implemented properly, this should prevent hackers from reaching out to the devices on your home network through a website.

However, this feature may end up blocking legitimate, desired connections instead of just the malicious ones. As such, Google will give the technology a test run first, where it can detect these connections and show a warning instead of outright blocking them:

The above checks are made to protect the user's private network. Since this feature is the "warning-only" mode, we do not fail the requests if any of the checks fails. Instead, a warning will be shown in the DevTools, to help developers prepare for the coming enforcement.

Once all the bugs have been ironed out and developers have tweaked their apps to work with the new technology, Google will likely allow the technology to begin blocking these connections. Until then, it's a good idea to browse smart and use a good antivirus to keep yourself safe.