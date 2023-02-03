It looks like a new privacy feature could be making its way to Google Chrome on Android. The feature will allow users to quickly delete the past 15 minutes of their history at the touch of a button. While not confirmed, a flag was spotted in Chromium Gerrit suggesting that this could arrive sometime in the near future.

As of now and according to the folks at 9to5Google, the flag found in Gerrit doesn't indicate whether this data will include browsing history and account history. So what it will actually be able to delete when released is anyone's guess. While this feature is interesting, it isn't new. Google added a similar feature to its Android app earlier this year that allowed users quickly and easily delete search and account activity at the press of a button. The button offers convenience, allowing the last 15 minutes of activity to be deleted without having to dig through settings.

While not all users may need something like this, it's good to see Google giving users new privacy options. Of course, if you are someone that doesn't like to leave a trace behind while surfing the internet, you can always use Incognito Mode in Chrome or swap to a dedicated privacy browser that doesn't keep any of your information on hand while in use. Furthermore, you might want to invest in a VPN to keep things truly secure with a multi-layer approach.

At this point, the feature did pop up in the Chromium Gerrit, but there's always the chance that it never makes it to the official release of Chrome on Android. But, if you'd like to give it Chrome a try, you can always download it using your Android or iOS smartphone or tablet.

Source: Chromium Gerrit

Via: ChromeStory, 9to5Google