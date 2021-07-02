Chrome will let you save tab groups so you don’t have to recreate them

For those who have to deal with dozens of tabs daily, Chrome’s tab groups feature is such a lifesaver. It’s a great way to reduce browser clutter and keep everything neat and organized. But at the same time, having to recreate tab groups from scratch every time you fresh start Chrome can be cumbersome. Thankfully, this issue is already on the Chrome team’s radar.

As spotted by Reddit user u/Leopeva64, the team is working on improving the tab group experience in Chrome. It recently added a new commit in the Chromium Gerrit, which suggests that Chrome will let you save tab groups in the future. The idea here is to save both time and effort by not having to manually recreate tab groups that have become part of your daily workflow. The commit’s description states:

Adds a flag for TabGroupsSave which allows users to save their tab groups into their bookmarks bar.

The patch has several bugs which are yet to be fixed. The descriptions for these bugs shed some light on how this new option will work. For example, issue 122391 indicates that the option to save tabs will be added in the Bubble UI that appears when you right-click on the title of the tab group. The description for another issue suggests it might also be possible to pin the tab groups “similar to extensions .”

This is all still a work in progress, and nothing is finalized yet. We’ll keep a close eye on the further development of this feature and will let you know if we learn anything new. The ability to save tab groups might not be coming to Chrome anytime soon, but you can try out an extension called Tabox to do the same thing. The extension allows you to save all your open tabs and groups into a collection. Each collection can have multiple tab groups. You can also color-code your collection for easier sorting and sync them across multiple devices using Google Drive.