Key Takeaways Chrome for mobile introduces new search features including related pages, trending searches, and enhanced Touch to Search suggestions for a fuller browsing experience.

The search suggestions in the address bar have also been increased to ten from six for iOS users, providing a more efficient searching experience.

Chrome's Touch to Search feature now displays related search items at the bottom of the browser, allowing users easy access to related topics.

If you're invested in Google's ecosystem, chances are, you use Chrome on all your devices. It's one of the best browsers, providing a wealth of features, with constant updates throughout the year. If you've been wanting some enhanced search features on Chrome for mobile, get ready because Google has now introduced some to the mobile experience for Android and iOS.

Going forward, Chrome will show Android and iOS users related pages when surfing on compatible websites, giving users a new section to explore with relevant search suggestions. This could be something as simple as planning a trip, where Chrome will provide additional search subjects related to that trip, in order to provide a fuller experience. While you may eventually get to that point yourself, with Chrome's help, you'll be able to get to those steps faster, perhaps making your next trip-planning session more efficient.

Source: Google

In addition, Chrome users will gain access to see what's currently trending on Google searches directly from the browser's address bar. This is great when you want to see what the world is currently fixated on, and although it's now available for Android users, it'll be made available for iOS users later this year. Furthermore, Chrome's Touch to Search feature is getting an enhancement, giving users easy access to related searches. Now, when using the feature, related search items will pop up towards the bottom of the browser, giving users quick access to related topics.

Source: Google

And if all of that wasn't enough, Chrome is expanding the search suggestions in the address bar, upping the number to ten from six. This means you'll be able to see more data at a glance, which could be helpful. While this feature was already live for Android, iOS users can now experience the feature going forward. As an added bonus, Chrome for desktop is gaining a small change, with the download section getting a new redesign.

Source: Google

Users will now see a clearer indicator for downloads in the top right section, with easy access controls to pause and cancel downloads. Furthermore, Chrome will continue to warn users when a potentially malicious file is going to be downloaded. Of course, if you know that the file is safe, you can always override this action, but it's good to see Google being vigilant. So if you're a Chrome user on Android, iOS, and PC, be sure to check out these new features right away.