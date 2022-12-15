The holiday shopping season is in full swing (some might argue it's already too late) and Google is trying to make things easier with the latest updates to its Chrome browser. The company has announced a handful of new shopping features you can use to have an easier time buying gifts this year.

The first big feature is price tracking, which is something you might already be familiar with through extensions like Honey. With the Chrome implementation, when you visit a webpage for a specific product — such as a phone or laptop — you'll see an indicator next to the address bar letting you know you can track the price. Click it, and Chrome will start tracking the price of that product at that store and let you know if it happens to come down in price. This feature is available in the United States first, on both mobile and desktop.

Additionally, Google can show you coupon codes that apply to your shopping cart at whatever retailer you're buying. The browser will automatically look for codes that apply to your purchase and give you the option to do this. You can also open a new tab page to see a summary of your shopping carts from previous searches, as well as any discounts available for them. This is also exclusive to US users for the time being, and it's also only on desktop devices.

Google Lens is also lending a hand for this year's shopping season, making it easier to find prices on products you come across on the internet. If you see an image featuring a product you might be interested in, Lens can identify the product and search for prices on it so you can buy it for yourself. This is also only available on desktop

Finally, Google has expanded support for autofill in payment and billing information fields. If you're completing a purchase on a given website, Chrome can fill in information including your name, credit card number, and address, so you can finish your order that much more quickly. This feature recently expanded to 67 additional countries, so it's worth checking out if you weren't able to use it before.