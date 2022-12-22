It looks like Google is going to start shaking things up in the new year. It announced through its developer blog that it would change the release schedule of Chrome, making a small adjustment to the release schedule of the stable version.

Starting with the release of Chrome 110, Google will release the stable version a week earlier than it traditionally has. Google is calling this the "early stable version" and states that it will be released only to a small number of users. The reason why it is making the change is that it wants to be able to mitigate widespread issues, just in case there are ever big problems with a stable release.

For the most part, the wide release of the stable version will take place a week after the early stable version releases. If there are huge issues with the early release, plans could change. Google most recently released a beta version of the upcoming Chrome 109 and on its roadmap, has the stable version set to arrive starting on January 10, 2023.

After Chrome 109, Chrome 110 will arrive using the new schedule, with the beta set to arrive sometime during the week of January 12 through January 19. The early stable version is slated to make its debut on February 1, 2023. For most, this probably won't make a difference, but for those that track these things, now you'll know why you might have an early release of the stable version.

As far as recent changes to Chrome, Google announced some updates to its browser, hoping to give people a leg up with their holiday shopping. The big new feature with Chrome is that it can now track the prices of products you shop for most. In addition, it can now offer you a variety of different coupon codes during checkout, so you can get the best deal possible.

If you haven't checked it out, you better, because you definitely want to get the best deals possible this holiday shopping season.

Source: Chrome Developer Blog