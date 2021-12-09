Google Chrome gets support for Android 12’s scrolling screenshots

Native scrolling screenshot support is undoubtedly one of the most useful new features in Android 12. It lets you easily capture a screenshot of content that’s scrollable by tapping the new “Capture more” button that extends the screenshot to show the whole screen. Although the feature works as intended on apps that use a standard View-based UI, it doesn’t work on apps that use a WebView or a heavily customized UI. As a result, you can’t capture a scrolling screenshot in apps like Google Chrome. However, that changes today.

According to 9to5Google, the new “Capture more” button for scrolling screenshots is now available widely in Chrome for Android on devices running Android 12 or Android 12L. As you can see in the attached screenshots, tapping on the button brings up a zoomed-out view of the entire webpage, letting you easily capture the exact amount of content you want.

To take a scrolling screenshot in Chrome for Android, press the power button and volume down button together as you would to take a regular screenshot. Tap on the new “Capture more” button next to the screenshot preview at the bottom. On the following page, select the amount of content you want to include in the screenshot and then press the “Save” button at the top. You can also edit or share the screenshot from the same page.

Scrolling screenshot support on Google Chrome for Android seems to be rolling out via a server-side update. It’s available on both my Pixel 4a and Pixel 3a running Android 12. 9to5Google notes that the feature is also available on devices running the new Android 12L beta release. If you don’t see the feature on your phone, we recommend installing the latest Google Chrome update (Chrome 96) from the Play Store.

Is scrolling screenshot support available in Chrome on your phone? Let us know in the comments section below.