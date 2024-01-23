Key Takeaways Google's new AI features for Chrome aim to make browsing easier for all users, regardless of their familiarity with AI.

Automatic tab grouping sorts and names your tabs into groups, helping to bring order to your browsing experience.

AI-generated themes allow users to easily create unique themes for Chrome, even if they are not experienced with making prompts.

As artificial intelligence rocks the technological world, we can perform more cool things with AI than we've ever been able to. Almost every facet of technology has been influenced by AI by some way, and our web browsers are no different. The browser AI battle has heated up in recent weeks, with companies around the world finding new ways to implement AI into their software. However, Google is determined not to be beaten, as it has revealed three AI-powered features for Chrome available starting today.

Google's new AI features for Chrome

Google is walking a fine balance with its new AI features. Its main motivation is to add advanced and useful AI-powered tools to Chrome; at the same time, it doesn't want to alienate people who aren't quite used to using artificial intelligence just yet. As such, the company released three new AI features for Chrome today, and anyone can use them regardless of their AI aptitude.

Use automatic tab grouping for easier organization

Image Credit: Google

If you've never used Chrome's tab grouping feature, you're missing out. You can use it to bundle all the tabs related to a specific topic into one group, which you can then collapse and expand at will. It's a fantastic way to bring order to your tabs if you have too many of them open.

Now, Google has added AI-powered automatic tab grouping to Chrome. Now, you don't need to create groups manually; just let Chrome have a look at the tabs you have open, and it'll suggest groups that you can make with them. The feature lets you preview the groups before they're created, so you can double-check that the AI is doing its job properly. The AI will even name the tab accordingly, so you know what it contains.

Create AI-generated themes for a truly unique look

Image Credit: Google

Chrome has a selection of pre-made themes you can choose from to better personalize your browser. Google has enhanced this feature to allow you to create AI-generated themes that are well and truly "yours." With this tool, Chrome supplies you with the building blocks for a prompt; you can set the subject, the tone, the primary color, and whether or not you want it animated. Then, hit the "Create" button and Chrome will give you a selection of six unique themes based on what you asked for. Pick the one you like the most, and you're good to go.

AI veterans may lament that Chrome doesn't allow you to enter whatever prompt you want. However, breaking down the prompting process into pre-selected themes and topics means that anyone can get a cool-looking theme regardless of how good a prompt wrangler they are. The feature is also in its experimental phase, so Google may allow people a little more control over what the AI generates in the future.

Get help with your writing

The third and final AI feature released today helps your writing. If you're struggling to come up with a start for a review of a product you ordered, or you need help with an important email you need to send, you can right-click the text field, select "Help me write," and tell the AI what you're trying to achieve. The AI will then give you a good starting point, from which you can edit, add, and extrapolate the text so that it achieves what you want it to.

We've already seen Google roll out this feature to its other products. Select Gmail and Google Docs users have access to a "Help me write" tool that can take prompts and generate text to aid people with their writing. Now, you don't even need to visit Gmail or Google Docs to get help; you can generate text on any website through Chrome itself.