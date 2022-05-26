Download: Google releases new Pride 2022 wallpapers for Chromebooks

In preparation for Pride Month this June, Apple recently released new Pride 2022 watch faces and bands. Google is now getting in on the festivities with a new collection of Pride 2022 wallpapers for Chromebooks. The new wallpaper collection, titled ‘Pride,’ features colorful artwork from four artists in several different art styles. The wallpapers are now available through the Wallpaper app on Chromebooks, but you can also download them for your Windows PC or Mac by following the link below.

The new Pride 2022 wallpaper collection for Chromebooks includes fifteen new wallpapers from four artists — Carlos Aponte, Ohni Lisle, Sofie Birkin, and Derek Abella. Check out the galleries below to preview all the new wallpapers before you download them for your device.

Pride 2022 wallpapers by Carlos Aponte

Carlos Aponte’s collection includes four wallpapers, titled Saint Seen It All, Two for Tango, My Reflecting Heart, and Caribbean Muse.

Pride 2022 wallpapers by Ohni Lisle

Ohni Lisle’s collection includes three wallpapers, titled Upwards!, Together, and Ultimate Self.

Pride 2022 wallpapers by Sofie Birkin

Sofie Birkin’s collection includes four wallpapers, titled Pool Party, Artemis and Britomaris, Procrastinators, and In The Warm Spring Air.

Pride 2022 wallpapers by Derek Abella

Derek Abella’s collection includes four wallpapers, titled Our Beach, Party 4 U, World View, and Roof Access.

Download the Pride 2022 wallpapers for Chromebooks

The wallpaper previews shown in the galleries above are compressed versions of the original wallpaper files. You can download the full resolution wallpaper files, measuring 5000×5000 pixels, by following the link below.

If you don’t like any of these wallpapers, make sure you check out our list of the best wallpaper apps for Chrome OS for some great recommendations. The list includes popular apps like Backdrops, Walli, Walpy, and more, which offer a wide range of wallpapers for your Chromebook.

