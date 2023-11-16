Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) $20 $30 Save $10 The Google Chromecast is a great way to add smarts to an old TV, featuring a fluid menu system and access to popular streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy $20 at Walmart

Black Friday deals are already live with some retailers, and if you've been looking to score a great deal on the latest Google Chromecast, this promotion drops the price down to just $19.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Google Chromecast?

If you've ever thought about improving your TV, Google's Chromecast is a great and affordable option. The device plugs into the HDMI port of your current TV and instantly provides easy access to a ton of smart features. Google does a great job of updating its device with new features, and at minimum it can be used to access popular video streaming service and also music services too.

The Chromecast's menu system is quite powerful as well, keeping things organized and showing all your favorite shows from all your services in one place. If navigating the menu seems tedious, just use your voice to find and play exactly what you're looking for. The Chromecast can even be family friendly with the option of setting up a child profile.

If you have other compatible smart devices, you can control and monitor them through Chromecast, with the option to watch your Nest Cam feed on your TV. As mentioned before, this Chromecast is an affordable option for bringing smarts to your TV. But since this can plug into any HDMI port, it can also be used on a monitor too.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $38 $50 Save $12

With that said, at $20, this is a fantastic deal. And if you needed something with more resolution, you can always go with the 4K model that's now just $38. Just be sure to grab one while you can, and if you're worried about not liking it, retailers now have extended return periods until January just in case it's not the device for you, or it wasn't the ideal gift for that special person.