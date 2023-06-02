Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) $20 $30 Save $10 The Google Chromecast is a phenomenal product that brings plenty of smarts to any TV. $20 at Best Buy $20 at Amazon

You probably already have a great TV at home, but if you've ever wanted to give it a little more power, then the Google Chromecast is going to be an excellent device to do so. The Chromecast gives you access to a whole new UI thanks to its Google TV interface. It will also give you easy access to some of the best streaming services available, along with convenient voice input using Google Assistant. Perhaps best of all, the Google Chromecast receives frequent updates that make it better and better each time. The Google Chromecast typically is priced at $30, but now, it comes in at just $20, making it an absolute steal.

The Google Chromecast is a worthy addition to any home theater setup, especially for a TV that doesn't have any kind of smart functionality. The Chromecast can breathe life into an old TV, making it look and feel like a modern TV with minimal work. The device simply plugs into your TV via the HDMI port, and from there, you can navigate all your favorite streaming services and even gain access to important apps like Spotify.

Furthermore, if you're subscribed to multiple streaming services, you can keep all the chaos in order with the Chromecast's watch list feature that will put all your shows into one easy-to-read list. As mentioned before, you can also use your voice to navigate around the menus or just tell Chromecast what you want to watch, and it'll do its best to find what you're looking for. For the most part, the device makes things easy and convenient and does so at a very cheap price. If interested, you can pick one up for just $20 for a limited time.