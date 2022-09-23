Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV has a factory option to unlock the bootloader

Today, Google announced its new Chromecast with Google TV, offering consumers a new affordable option to fulfill their streaming needs. While the device might not have originally been on your radar, you might find renewed interest in the device as we now know that it has a bootloader that can be unlocked by just heading into the options.

According to AFTVnews, while going through the ins and outs of the new Chromecast with Google TV, the publication discovered that the bootloader on the device could be unlocked. The best part is that it doesn’t require any complicated steps, you just head into the developer options and toggle the OEM unlocking feature, and enable the option to unlock the bootloader. This comes as a bit of a surprise because the older Chromecast with Google TV (4K) that came out in 2020 does not have this same option. Instead, users had to rely on an exploit, and going this route wasn’t easy, but it could be done if the user had the time and some patience.

By default, the new Chromecast with Google TV offers access to popular streaming services and thousands of apps. Because of its price, the model only supports HD quality, meaning it does not have 4K capabilities and also lacks Dolby Atmos sound. But, in exchange, Google can price it lower, offering it for just $29.99, which is a pretty good deal. Although some of the original Chromecast devices relied on a connection to a smartphone, the new model can be used as a standalone unit thanks to it featuring Google TV. Furthermore, the setup is easy, and the remote offers Google Assistant support.

As far as unlocking the bootloader goes, since this is a relatively new device, it will be interesting to see what kinds of things will be conjured up by the community. One thing to note, and as pointed out by AFTVnews, is that the bootloader option could just be a mistake, and it could be patched in a future update. This update could come over the air or it could come directly from the manufacturer, meaning that if this gets patched, you might be left hunting for older stock. So, if you’re really interested, it might be a good idea to purchase one as soon as possible. If this doesn’t seem like for you and you’re looking for other streaming options, please check out our guide for the best Android TV boxes and sticks that you can buy in 2022.

Source: AFTVnews

Via: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)