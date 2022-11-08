At $29.99, the Google Chromecast with Google TV is rated as one of the most affordable options in our "best of" guide for media streaming boxes and sticks. Now, during an early Black Friday sale, the price is getting a nice discount, making it an even better deal than before. The price has now been reduced for a limited time, knocking 10 dollars off and bringing it down to just $19.98.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV was recently updated in September and brings incredible app and streaming service support in a small and tidy package. With the power of Google TV, users will now be able to use the device as a standalone product without the need to tether to a smartphone or tablet. Furthermore, the device will come with a physical remote control that features a dedicated button for Google Assistant support.

In addition to having access to all of your streaming services, Google will also have a "For You" tab in the navigation menu that will consolidate all of your services into one clean and concise list, making it easier to find something to watch. If you're the type of person that forgets to jot down great movie or TV show recommendations, you can always add those remotely through "Watchlist," and it will have the media ready and waiting on your Chromecast when you get home.

If you are interested in the Google Chromecast with Google TV, you can pick it up using the link below. If you click on the link, and it doesn't show the price, the promotion could be over, or the product could be out of stock.