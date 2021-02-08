Google’s Chromecast with Google TV is getting an update to reduce crashes and improve Dolby Audio

Google has released an update for the Chromecast with Google TV, bringing the firmware version to 200918.033. The update includes a number of new features, along with the December 2020 security patch.

The changelog reveals the update introduces improved 4K support for TVs and AVRs, and Dolby Audio improvements for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus passthrough content. Most importantly, however, the update means users will be less likely to encounter an error that shows the Android recovery screen.

If the screen does appear, Google said the update will feature improved instructions when it’s shown. That means it will be more obvious how users can fix their device, rather than forcing them to completely reset it.

Here’s the update’s full changelog for the Chromecast with Google TV:

Improved 4K support for TVs and AVRs

Dolby Audio improvements for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus passthrough content

Android recovery screen improvements and fixes Reduced the occurrence of users seeing the Android recovery screen Improved instructions when the Android recovery screen is shown

improvements and fixes Security update: security patch level increased to December 5, 2020

General security, stability and performance improvements

Chromecast with Google TV owners have been running into errors for a while now that would show the Android recovery screen. Google recently rolled out more detailed troubleshooting instructions to help users recover the device, and now similar instructions are available right on the device for easier recovery.

The update is in the rollout phase, so if you don’t see it right away, don’t worry. To check your device’s firmware, click on your profile avatar > Settings > System > About > System update.

Today’s update arrives on the heels of a recent announcement that said the Apple TV app would arrive on Google’s new device. At just $49.99, the Chromecast with Google TV is one of the better set-top boxes money can buy.