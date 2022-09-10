Google ChromeOS could soon add built-in effects for video conferencing

There was a time, not long ago, when meetings needed to happen face to face. But, after certain events, a lot of that has changed, and the tools have only improved. There are lots of different services, and each offers there own benefits, but there are also lots of tools and optimizations that are made within each platform that bring massive quality of life improvements as well. Now it looks like ChromeOS users might be getting those kinds of enhancements in a future update.

According to 9to5Google, the ChromeOS developers have been working to bring native video enhancements to the OS. For example, one of the most common video enhancements that you will find in almost any video conferencing app is the ability to add background blur. This allows users to have some privacy when taking a meeting, regardless of the environment that they are in. This feature has been found in the code and will apparently use machine learning to apply the filter, meaning it might require a more high-end ChromeOS device. Furthermore, it looks like there could be other effects that are also being worked on, like a “portrait relighting” effect that will allow users to essentially relight the subject in the video. Digging further into the code, it also looks like an auto-framing feature could also be in the works.

Of course, these are just some of the changes that were spotted and are features that could eventually find their way into ChromeOS. But, since these are still in development, there is the chance that these features never make it to see the light of day. But, what is important is that Google is working on more tools and features that will become increasingly more important as time passes. So, if you are a ChromeOS user, keep a lookout, as the aforementioned video features could arrive to you sooner than later.

Source: Chromium Gerrit 1, 2,

Via: 9to5Google