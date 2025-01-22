Summary The Chromebox OPS converts flat-panel displays into fully functional ChromeOS devices.

Starting this month, manufacturers like ViewSonic, LG, SMART, and others will offer Chromebox OPS solutions compatible with their interactive displays.

Google also introduced Class Tools for enhanced real-time student engagement and added accessibility features such as Face Control.

Google announced a range of classroom and accessibility-focused ChromeOS features. The company revealed that more than 20 new Chromebook and Chromebook Plus devices will be introduced throughout the year. However, what stands out the most is the ability to transform existing flat-panel displays in classrooms into full-fledged ChromeOS devices.

RELATED Should you buy a Chromebook? Absolutely, here's why you should switch! In this article we look at the benefits of switching to Chromebook over a PC or Mac. We discuss price, apps, and battery life.

Chromebox gets numerous upgrades, including the new Chromebox OPS

Most classrooms today are equipped with interactive displays such as smart boards or large touchscreens. While these displays greatly enhance the way educators teach, they often come with compatibility issues, software restrictions, and the need for frequent updates. The Chromebox OPS, a simple plug-in device announced via a post on Google's official blog, addresses these challenges by transforming these displays into ChromeOS devices. It enhances how these displays are used within classrooms and gives educators access to a wide range of teaching tools available on the Chrome Web Store and Google Play.

Though the Chromebox OPS may seem similar to traditional Chromebox devices, it is specifically designed to fit into the OPS slot of modern interactive displays, making it a more efficient solution. Display manufacturers like ViewSonic, LG, SMART, Promethean, AOpen, and Satsuki are set to roll out their Chromebox OPS solutions for their respective interactive displays starting this month, with ViewSonic debuting its version at the BETT 2025 conference.

Google has also begun rolling out Face Control more widely to compatible Chromebooks, allowing individuals to control their devices using head movements and facial expressions. Reading Mode now enables users to have text read aloud in natural-sounding voices.

Additionally, when users sign into their Chromebook, the first screen they see will display a summary of previously opened windows, tabs, and apps. The Focus feature also offers a "Do Not Disturb" mode, allowing users to choose a task, silence notifications for a set period, and even play music while they work.

Google Classroom gets a few upgrades too

Google has also introduced a few classroom-focused features for Chromebooks, including Class Tools, which help educators connect with their students and share content in real time. These tools allow teachers to track student progress by viewing their screens remotely, highlight outstanding work to the entire class, and use features like Live Captions and Translations to make learning more accessible.

These features will be introduced across Chromebooks with Workspace for Education Plus in the coming few months. Additionally, Google has introduced four new add-ons within Google Classroom, including FigJam, Education Perfect, Discovery Education, and Autodesk Tinkercad.