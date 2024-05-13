Key Takeaways Google wants ChromeOS and Android to work together, not merge, as both are successful independently.

The tech giant showcased ChromeOS on an Android phone but no immediate plans for release.

Curious users can install ChromeOS Flex on old laptops for a new experience.

Google has two big operating systems; Android and ChromeOS. The former is mostly found on portable devices, while the latter usually appears on larger devices like ChromeOS tablets, PCs, and laptops. And while the two of them happily live separate from one another, the tech giant wants both of them to work together well. This has prompted Google to show off ChomeOS running off of an Android phone, but don't expect to see it on your own portable devices anytime soon.

Google gets ChromeOS working on a Pixel 8

As reported by Android Authority, Google doesn't want to merge ChromeOS and Android together; after all, they're both doing well by themselves. Instead, the company wants the two to interact with one another some more. As per Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s VP of Android and ChromeOS:

“For us, there’s no point in merging [ChromeOS and Android]. They’re both successful. We just want to make sure that both sides benefit from each other. You’ll see a lot more of that happening, where we’re sort of cross-pollinating. But not, sort of, a merge.”

To show off this cross-pollination, Google demonstrated the open-source version of ChromeOS, ChromiumOS, running on an Android phone. The demo was performed on a Pixel 8, and was shown off on a larger monitor instead of on the phone's screen. However, Google isn't quite ready to release ChromeOS on Android devices right now, and it doesn't have any proposed plans for future devices either. As such, it was more of a demo that it could be done, rather than a confirmation that it will happen.

Still, if you're curious about using ChromeOS on the go, it doesn't need to be on a phone. It's entirely possible to install ChromeOS Flex on an old laptop and give some of that aging hardware a new life. However, we do hope that Google does something with ChromeOS on phones; it'd be a nice way to mix things up.