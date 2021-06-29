Google is clamping down on the Chrome Web Store’s spam and security issues

Google has had almost as many problems with the Chrome Web Store as with the Play Store. The store, which hosts both extensions for the Chrome web browser and legacy Chrome ‘apps’ (some of which are little more than bookmarks), has had many issues over the years with malware and untrustworthy developers. Google is now starting to enforce a few additional rules for Chrome Web Store developers, which should cut back on spam and some security problems.

Google said in an email to Chrome Web Store developers, “Over the years we’ve made a number of product and policy improvements to help ensure that people feel safe when installing extensions on the Chrome Web Store. As part of this work, we’ve updated best practices, and named undesirable behaviors in key areas like security and trust. Today we’re further clarifying three policies to keep the quality of extensions high, and the experience for developers consistent.”

The new policies are mostly aimed at reducing deceptive tactics. Offering multiple extensions as part of the same installation flow is not allowed, and extensions can’t upsell other extensions or apps. For example, a harmful extension could prompt you to install a different extension, so if you ever delete the first one, you might not think to also delete the second extension (which could be could continue collecting data or other harmful practices). Google is also banning developers from publishing multiple extensions “with highly similar functionality, content, and user experiences.”

Finally, Chrome Web Store developers are required to enable two-step verification on their Google accounts. This should cut down on instances of developer accounts being hacked, which in turn could allow hackers to submit malicious updates to existing extensions (or transfer control of extensions to another Google account). Google just enacted the same rule for Google Play developers, and Mozilla began requiring Firefox add-on developers to use two-factor authentication in March of this year.