Key Takeaways Google for Education integrates with ChromeOS for students, allowing them to access and organize assignments easily.

The updates include AI-powered features that help teachers with lesson planning and generating image assets.

Teachers can use Classroom Analytics to get an overview of students' progress, including grades, assignment completion, and engagement.

Technology has played a huge role in education. Whether it's assigning work digitally or showing educational material online, the world of teaching today is a far cry from the olden days of blackboards and paper. Now, Google for Education is receiving a huge range of updates to make both teaching and learning a lot easier for everyone.

Google for Education gets ChromeOS integration for students

Image Credit: Google

This new batch of updates will feature a lot of great tools for teachers, but students won't miss out. Students will find that Google for Education will integrate directly within ChromeOS itself. Google hasn't revealed a whole lot as to what they have planned with this feature, but they did show off a situation where a student checks when their assignments are due by accessing the calendar. Students can arrange the tasks by when their due date is, or whether or not they were submitted. Once the student finds what they were looking for, they can click "see all" to open the assignment in their browser.

The new wave of updates is also great news for students who require screen readers to read out class material. ChromeOS can now grab text from PDFs for use with screen readers, and Google Chrome's "reading mode" reads out passages using natural-sounding TTS.

Google for Education receives AI-powered features

On the teachers' side, Google is adding Duet AI to the material creation process. If a teacher is stuck on how to plan a lesson, they can ask it to give you pointers on how to direct the class. If they need an image asset but don't have one on hand, they can ask Duet AI to generate it for them. Duet AI will work across Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Gmail to provide support no matter where the teacher is at a given time.

Image Credit: Google

Teachers can also use AI-powered features to help students understand the class materials. As part of a new feature called "practice sets," teachers can set up interactive lessons guided by AI where students can show their work and get feedback on what they need to do to solve the questions. The teacher can also use AI to generate hints to help students who are struggling with a particular question.

Classroom Analytics gives teachers a bird-eye view of their students

Image Credit: Google

Google for Education is giving teachers the ability to see how their students are doing. They can overlook an entire class to see its collective overall grade, plus statistics to show if said grade is increasing or decreasing. They can also see how many people have completed the assignments for each module, and how engagement has changed over the last 30 days.

Image Credit: Google

If a teacher wants to check out how a specific student is doing, they can access their track record. This includes information such as which assignments they've been given, their respective due dates, and how many worksheets they've submitted.

Teachers can create questions based on YouTube videos

Image Credit: Google

It's no big shock that YouTube contains a lot of educational material that teachers want to use within their courses. Google for Education supports this with a new YouTube video tool that lets course creators implement informative videos into their classes. The teacher can then set up questions to appear at specific timestamps in the video to test their students on the material as they watch. The information gathered from these miniature quizzes can then be used to better shape the class to focus on any problem points the students are experiencing.