Google Classroom now lets students download study material for offline access

At its Google For India event on today, Google detailed various new features and enhancements for its products, including Google Search, Google Search, and Google Assistant. During the event, Google also shared updates on two new features coming to Google Classroom.

The first is the ability to download study material for offline access. Previously, accessing study material from Google Classroom required an active internet connection. But now, students can download the necessary material whenever they have the internet and work on it later offline. Next up, students can now select and upload multiple homework images through the Google Classroom app.

Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Marketing, Google India and SEA, takes us through new features on Google Classroom that will help students learn from anywhere, anytime 👩‍🏫 #GoogleForIndia. ➡️ https://t.co/hvMJWHsCMy.@GoogleForEdu @SappyChadha pic.twitter.com/w1WLJ0XYhp — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 18, 2021

For the unaware, Google Classroom is a free learning platform that connects students and teachers “inside and outside of schools.” The platform integrates multiple Google services, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Calendar, and Gmail, to distribute assignments and communicate.

Google also shared that it’s worked with various partners such as CBSE, the state government of Maharashtra/Dehli, and FICCI Arise to train over 550k teachers on digital skills for education.

In addition to Google Classroom, Google announced several new India-specific initiatives for Google Search, Google Pay, and Google Assistant. For one, Google is rolling out a new feature to Google Search that will automatically translate English results and web pages into select Indian local language on the fly. Google Search is also gaining the ability to read out loud search results in five Indian languages. Meanwhile, Google Pay users in India will soon be able to split bills with friends. And finally, Google is piloting a Google Assistant-guided vaccine booking flow that will make the process of booking vaccine slots less intimidating for non-tech-savvy users.