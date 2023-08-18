Key Takeaways Google has released an update for the Pixel Buds app that reminds users to clean their earbuds regularly, improving hygiene and sound quality.

The app tracks usage hours and sends a notification to clean the Pixel Buds every 120 hours, which will be about once a month for users who use them four hours each day.

Tapping on the notification directs users to a YouTube video by the Made by Google team explaining how to clean the Pixel Buds Pro.

Earbuds are an essential accessory for many people when it comes to listening to media content and attending calls on their smart devices. Most major tech companies now offer their own hardware in this category with prominent examples being Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Microsoft Surface Earbuds, and Google Pixel Buds. However, one problem that comes with inserting accessories inside your ears is that the tips of the buds get dirty after prolonged usage, and people often forget to clean them. Google has now implemented a workaround to guide its customers when it comes to this particular issue.

As 9to5Google reports, Google is now rolling out version 1.0.555017123 of the Pixel Buds app through the Play Store. A notable change present in this release is that it will remind people to routinely clean their earbuds through a periodic notification. While this also assists with better hygiene, variations of the notification emphasize that not cleaning your Pixel Buds may lead to poor sound quality and will increase the chances of the earbuds not charging due to lack of proper contact with the charging connectors.

The tech giant isn't using sophisticated techniques such as calculating the volume of blockage caused by earwax in some way, rather, the app will track your usage hours and send a reminder to clean the Pixel Buds every 120 hours. So if you use your earbuds about four hours each day, you will receive a notification to clean your accessory about once every month.

If you tap on any of the notifications reminding you to clean your earbuds, you will be redirected to this YouTube video by the Made by Google team explaining how you can clean your Pixel Buds Pro. Although of course it's advisable to make sure that the accessories that you put inside your ear are clean, it's good that Google is facilitating users who may forget to do this at times.