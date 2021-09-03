If your phone’s alarm clock didn’t go off recently, the Google Clock app could be to blame

If you happened to miss an appointment recently because your phone’s alarm didn’t go off, the Google Clock app could be to blame. Several one-star reviews on the app’s Play Store listing suggest that a bug is causing many users to miss pre-set alarms.

Along with the one-star reviews, a thread on Reddit (via Android Authority) includes numerous reports of scheduled alarms not pushing notifications, playing sounds, or going off at all. The reviews date back to late March, with some even highlighting a similar issue with the app’s timer feature. This leads us to believe that the underlying bug was a part of the Google Clock v6.4 update that rolled out in March this year.

A report from PiunikaWeb on the matter further reveals that the app seems to skip the alarm notification when you enable DND mode. It further reveals that Google is aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix. A comment on the IssueTracker states: “We’ve shared this with our product and engineering teams and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

It’s worth noting that a vast majority of the reports come from Pixel users, as the Google Clock app is pre-installed on Pixel devices. However, the issue is not limited to Pixel phones. We’ve also seen reports from users with phones from other manufacturers, like OnePlus, OPPO, and more.

Since alarms are an essential part of most of our daily routines, we’d recommend downloading a third-party clock/alarm app till Google rolls out a fix. The Google Play Store is home to several great Google Clock replacements, like Alarmy, Early Bird Alarm Clock, Sleep as Android, and AlarmMon, that you can try out. These apps offer a couple of handy additional features that might even prompt you to drop the Google Clock app altogether.