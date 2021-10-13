Google Clock gets new Material You widget and five clock styles in the latest update

Google officially dropped the stable Android 12 update last week. While the official Android 12 software won’t roll out to Pixel devices for the next few weeks, Google continues to update its first-party apps with Material You design guidelines. The Google Clock app received a significant redesign with Material You colors alongside the Android 12 Beta 5. The update also included some new widgets that Google originally showed off at Google I/O. But it seems Google has been cooking even more delicious widgets, which it’s now starting to roll out to users, just in time for the launch of the Google Pixel 6.

The Google Clock app version 7.1 is rolling out on the Google Play Store and includes a total of five clock styles and a fresh widget, as spotted by the Telegram channel Google News (via 9to5Google).

When you drag the widget on the homescreen after installing the update, you’ll be presented with several new clock styles.

You can check out the new Material You widget and clock styles in the images and GIFs attached above. As you can see, all widgets have rounded corners and take on the dominant color from the current wallpaper. Meanwhile, “Digital Stacked” and “World” have a new “Transparent” style. You can also edit the clock style by long-pressing on a widget that reveals a pencil icon.

After years of neglect, Android widgets finally received much-needed attention in Android 12. Google showed off the redesigned widgets coming to Android 12 at Google I/O 2021. However, it wasn’t until the release of few Android 12 betas that Google began rolling out them.

The new Clock widget and clock styles are rolling out with version 7.1 of the Google Clock app. The update hasn’t rolled out widely, but you can skip the wait and sideload the latest APK from APKMirror right now. You can also click on the Play Store link below to see if it’s live for you.