This might be the dessert-themed codename for Android 14 “U”

Android 13 is due its first beta release any day now, but that doesn’t mean all of Google’s engineers are focused purely on it. Work is still ongoing for other platform versions too, and some of the first commits relating to Android 14 have popped up on the Android Gerrit. Those commits reference the next Android version, alongside a codename, and that codename is “Upside Down Cake”.

For context, Google used to name Android versions with a dessert name, and the tradition was maintained for a solid decade with each version incrementing along with the alphabet. When Android 10 launched, though, Google decided to sunset the tradition and rebranded Android versions to mere numbers instead. However, these dessert codenames are still used internally. Android 12 was Snow Cone, Android 13 is Tiramisu, and it seems that Android 14 is “Upside Down Cake”.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

These commits are the first mentions of the internal codename for the next version of Android. To be clear, the next version of Android will be publicly referred to as “Android 14”, bar any surprise branding changes from Google.

These have been the dessert names (internal or public) of all the Android versions so far:

Android 1.5: Cupcake Android 1.6: Donut Android 2.0: Eclair Android 2.2: Froyo Android 2.3: Gingerbread Android 3.0: Honeycomb Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich Android 4.1: Jelly Bean Android 4.4: KitKat Android 5.0: Lollipop Android 6.0: Marshmallow Android 7.0: Nougat Android 8.0: Oreo Android 9: Pie Android 10: Quince Tart Android 11: Red Velvet Cake Android 12: Snow Cone Android 12L: Snow Cone v2 Android 13: Tiramisu Android 14: Upside Down Cake

For those not in the know, an “Upside Down Cake” is actually a thing, though it’s a bit of a niche cake and is a testament to how few cakes there are that start with “U”. It’s a cake baked upside down in a pan, with the toppings (often sliced fruit such as apple or pineapple) being placed at the bottom of the pan. The batter is then poured over the toppings, and it’s placed in the oven and baked.

Source: Android Gerrit

Photo by Alexandra Khudyntseva on Unsplash