Key Takeaways Google Maps remains dominant but may face competition from Apple Maps beta, offering similar features and improvements over time.

Apple Maps beta on the web provides directions, reviews, and curated guides, with more features like Look Around coming soon.

Developers can link to Apple Maps on the web using MapKitJS; service available in English on select browsers and operating systems.

Google Maps is pretty much the undisputed king of navigation services, even though there are some alternatives like Bing Maps, Waze (also owned by Google), and more. This is primarily because of two reasons: the first being Google commanding a huge marketshare both in the search space and mobile, along with the fact that Google Maps genuinely does offer some pretty advanced capabilities like Immersive View, Live View, and biking routes, among other things. However, the firm may now be gearing up to face some competition as Apple has announced the launch of Apple Maps beta on the web.

So, what is Apple Maps beta on the web?

In a very brief blog post on its website, Apple has revealed the beta launch of its navigation service on the web. This service can be accessed from beta.maps.apple, and it functions pretty much how you would expect a maps app to behave. You'll be able to retrieve directions for walking and driving, see reviews and photos of nearby locations, initiate actions from cards like ordering food directly from the place card available for a restaurant, and view curated guides that encourage exploration of diverse culinary and traveling options around the world.

The Cupertino firm has noted that it plans to add more features like Look Around over the next few months, but in the meantime, developers using MapKitJS can already start linking out to Maps on the web. The Apple Maps beta is currently only available in the English language in Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows machines. Apple plans to expand support for operating systems and browsers in the future.

Should Google really fear competition from Apple Maps?

Although Google has a large customer base for its Maps service, it should still be wary of competition from yet another tech giant. For starters, Apple customers who already use Apple Maps on their iPhones but were forced to use Google Maps on the web may now prefer to use the first-party service. It is also important to note that while Apple Maps launched in a pretty disastrous state over a decade ago, the service has improved quite a bit since then. Provided that the navigation service continues to gain enhancements at a similar pace, Google may have something to worry about in the next few years.